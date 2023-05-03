Warming weather means gardening, lawn care and the family spending time outside, but keeping an eye out for fuzzy visitors can help ensure a spring afternoon doesn’t turn into a blistery rash.
As spring unfolds into summer, furry stinging caterpillars, commonly called Asps, will become a sight on shade trees, like oak and pecan, as well as on ornamental shrubbery like dwarf yaupons. The caterpillars typically emerge in late spring or early summer and continue until fall before going dormant in the winter, as reported by Texas Agrilife.
Identifying the difference between a stinging species and a non-stinging species can be the difference between a screaming toddler and a relaxed day out.
“The main ones coming out now are probably the forest tent caterpillars, and those are not a stinging species. They’re the ones with the penguins down their backs,” former Wharton Agrilife Integrated Pest Management Agent Kate Crumley said.
When it comes to fuzzy caterpillars though, it might be best to just give it space.
“These teardrop-shaped caterpillars look touchable, but they are not,” Travis County AgriLife Extension Specialist Wizzie Brown said in Agrilife Today. “Asps have spines attached to venom glands that can lead to a nasty sting, rash and other issues.”
While they’re not typically a threat to gardens, they can prove aggravating as their stinging hairs cause blisters and rashes on contact with skin.
“Intense, throbbing pain develops immediately or within five minutes of contact with the caterpillar. Stings on the arm may also result in pain in the axillary (armpit) region. Erythematous (blood-colored) spots may appear at the site of the sting,” as reported from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Treatment for exposure isn’t usually too severe, an ice pack and some oral anti-histamines for itching are usually sufficient, but if allergic symptoms are present, contact a physician immediately.
