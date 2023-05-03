Warming weather means gardening, lawn care and the family spending time outside, but keeping an eye out for fuzzy visitors can help ensure a spring afternoon doesn’t turn into a blistery rash.

As spring unfolds into summer, furry stinging caterpillars, commonly called Asps, will become a sight on shade trees, like oak and pecan, as well as on ornamental shrubbery like dwarf yaupons. The caterpillars typically emerge in late spring or early summer and continue until fall before going dormant in the winter, as reported by Texas Agrilife.

