Campus improvement was the central theme at Monday’s Louise ISD school board meeting, as trustees discussed district goals, an emergency alarm and renovation projects, among other topics.
Superintendent Garth Oliver presented LISD’s District Improvement Plan while the LISD principals gave the improvement plans for their campuses. The plans are based off of 2018-2019 Texas Education Agency ratings. LISD received a C on an A-F scale from the TEA and the three schools were scored as ‘met standard.’
Oliver’s plan for district improvement calls for designation as a District of Innovation. School districts can opt to become Districts of Innovation, a concept created by Texas House Bill 1842, in order to meet specific district goals. The designation lasts for up to five years and grants the district exemptions from some TEA curriculum regulations such as the length of the school day or year.
A DOI designation would allow LISD to have more flexibility with the school calendar since students would be required to attend 75,600 minutes of class instead of 180 school days.
“I definitely want to change the calendar,” Oliver said.
LISD could hire subject specialists without teacher certifications to teach classes.
“It would give us opportunities to expand our current technology classes and offerings for students,” Board President Linda Alderson said.
The school board took no action toward designating LISD as a DOI or approving the 2020-2021 calendar.
Campus plans have already been initiated at the three LISD schools, according to Oliver, but presenting the plans to the board finalized the process.
Louise Elementary Principal Brady Peterson presented research on emergency alarms, including one that alerts police automatically when a gunshot sounds and one that could be connected to faculty radios.
“We have antiquated intercom systems,” Peterson said. “It’s always been an issue trying to alert people that are at P.E. out on the track … there’s a lack of communication.”
Peterson estimated the cost of installing a new alarm could cost $15,000 to $20,000, while added systems could bring the price to more than $40,000. The board took no action on this topic at this month’s meeting.
Discussion without action was taken regarding replacing the roofs on the elementary and junior high buildings, annual goals for LISD extracurricular groups, LHS dual credit courses and summer facilities renovation projects.
