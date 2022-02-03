Cold weather is coming to Wharton County, with Thursday’s low forecast around 25°F and a 70 percent chance of rain.
The Texas Department of Transportation will be monitoring the weather conditions. TxDOT and local authorities will respond if necessary.
Check drivetexas.org orcall 800-452-9292 for information on road conditions.
“If the roads are icy, stay off them. If we need to sand the overpasses, our sanding trucks are on stand by,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
“Wrapping pipes is necessary, we want to emphasize do not drip pipes. In 20°F weather what people should do is turn off your water and drain the pipes,” Thompson said.
“Homeowners with sprinkler systems should drain them. The VLC valves will burst,” he said.
“If people are concerned, catch water in your (bath) tub to use to flush your toilet.”
Throughout El Campo, residents are starting to prepare for the deep chill.
“Most people are buying pipe insulation and faucet covers, there was a slight uptick in sales last week and the closer (the cold) gets the higher the sales. We’re going through a lot of pipe insulation and another truck
is scheduled for Thursday,” Robert Triche of Rioux Hardware said.
House winterization includes doors and windows too. “Look at your window sills and feel for cold airflow, door frames as well. Caulk them to seal the draft,” Triche said adding, “Tenting your windows might be overboard.”
The National Weather Service recommends bringing pets inside, confining livestock to sheds for protection and ensuring that all animals have water available.
“People are worried, they remember last year … we were preparing just a few weeks ago, we’re preparing this week” Thompson said.
