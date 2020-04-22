With fewer people out on the streets and in businesses, El Campo police are seeing a reduction in some crimes.
Thieves haven’t completely taken a holiday, but the number of reports have been reduced.
Residents should continue to be wary, however.
Leaving valuables in a vehicle is never a good idea, especially in plan sight and overnight.
In recent weeks, stolen items have included pistols, rifles, designer purses and wallets.
Valuables should be taken inside when a person leaves a vehicle preferably, or, at the very least, hidden from sight.
Lawn equipment should not be left out overnight in view from the roadway either.
Family violence numbers are growing slightly, perhaps as a result of the current stay-at-home as much as possible order.
“Everybody is under additional stress ... add to that more time together (and the numbers are up),” Police Chief Terry Stanphill said.
