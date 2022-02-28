Listen and enjoy were the assignments for one group of Northside Elementary fifth graders recently. Why? They were learning the whole time.
“Reading aloud to children puts them almost a year ahead of children who do not receive daily read-alouds, regardless of parental income, education level or cultural background,” fifth-grade teacher Vanessa Rod said, adding that’s one of the reasons her classroom participated in World Read Aloud Day.
Fellow teachers, coaches, principals, the superintendent and members of the community visited Rod’s classroom Feb. 2 to share a story with studentsThe boys and girls, Rod said, “Loved the stories about the sports stars, pirates and family. The students love to be read to. Even fifth graders. I read a chapter book to each class daily to start our day. We’re on our fifth novel this year in each class.”
Although the stories may only have lasted a few minutes, the effect has lingered throughout the month. “They refer back to some of the books and wrote notes and thank yous to the readers,” Rod said.
She added, “All children, of any age, should have the opportunity to read aloud to and with a parent or guardian as often as possible. It is not only very important to read, but to read out loud. When they hear themselves and others reading, they can hear the different intonations, it makes them more aware of the punctuations, it gives personality to their reading, it enhances their auditory and listening skills, and ultimately strengthens their comprehension.”
World Read Aloud Day was created in 2010 by LitWorld, a nonprofit believing in the power of reading. The activity has “an immensely powerful impact on children’s development,” Rod said. “Studies reflect that people who read frequently are more equipped to understand others, have empathy and see the world from different perspectives. Reading aloud helps develop literacy skills, builds community and connects us to each other.”
Another opportunity for public participation is coming.
“March 2 is Read Across America Day and I will be inviting parents to come and read with their children in my classroom,” Rod said. “Volunteers are always welcome to come listen to young readers, especially at the lower grades levels when kids’ reading skills are just developing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.