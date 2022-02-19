City, WCJC posts draw challengers for May race

Are you ready to lower your property taxes? That’s the question Governor Greg Abbot is adding to May ballots as voters pick city and school board officials. There’s also questions on where residents are willing to spend money – an El Campo VFD ladder truck or an anticipated Louise ISD bond.
The two proposed state constitutional amendments that will be on the ballot are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
The candidate filing period ended 5 p.m. Friday for all districts. Candidates as of press time were:
El Campo ISD
ECISD Board of Trustees Positions 3 and Position 5 are open. David Vallejo currently holds Position 3 and Ed Erwin holds Position 5. Both incumbents had filed for re-election and were unopposed.
City of El Campo
The mayor and mayor pro tem posts are up for grabs this May as two incumbents and three challengers in the at-large council race.
Chris Barbee, the current mayor, and Eugene Bustamante, the current mayor pro tem face challenges from Blake Barger, LeeAnn Bohannon and Keith Murphy.
Also on the city ballot. The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department.
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Early voting for the May election will be April 25-29 and May 2-3 with final balloting Saturday, May 7.
Wharton County Junior College
WCJC Board of Trustees Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open.
Scott Glass currently holds Position 1, however, the only candidate hopefuls filed as of press time were challengers Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry.
Sitka is seeking re-election in Position 2 and is currently uncontested.
Incumbent Jack Moses will face challenges from Ed Cavey and Bret Macha for the Position 9 seat.
City of El Campo
The mayor and mayor pro tem posts are up for grabs this May as two incumbents and three challengers in the at-large council race.
Chris Barbee, the current mayor, and Eugene Bustamante, the current mayor pro tem face challenges from Blake Barger, LeeAnn Bohannon and Keith Murphy.
Also on the city ballot. The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department.
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Early voting for the May election will be April 25-29 and May 2-3 with final balloting Saturday, May 7.
Wharton County Junior College
WCJC Board of Trustees Positions 1, 2 and 9 are open.
Scott Glass currently holds Position 1, however, the only candidate hopefuls filed as of press time were challengers Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry.
Sitka is seeking re-election in Position 2 and is currently uncontested.
Incumbent Jack Moses will face challenges from Ed Cavey and Bret Macha for the Position 9 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.