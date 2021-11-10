Two new pieces of road equipment will help El Campo’s Public Works Department pave the way to municipal improvements, officials say.
Both are replacements for aging equipment, according to City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.
“One was the 21-year-old front end loader. It is a workhorse of public works departments,” he said.
The machine is used for everything from heavy lifting to addressing brush. Another key use in El Campo is its ability to work with the city’s asphalt zipper.
Together the units work to reclaim street material when repairs are needed rather than have to buy new. The effort, started in 2019, has already saved residents more than $1.3 million.
The front end loader, Thompson said, “is the muscle for the asphalt zipper.”
Thompson made his initial request during the Oct. 11 session recounting public works pavement management program efforts for council.
“It looks like you do a lot of good work. If you need the equipment, I think you ought to have it,” District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. said following the presentation.
The skid steer purchased replaces a 26-year-old piece of city public works equipment.
The unit, Thompson said, is a “very versatile tool (used for) leveling road patches, brush clearing, as a fork lift, etc.”
Both, he added, are used daily by all sections of public works.
The $272,450.50 purchase of a front end loader and skid steer was unanimously approved through Caterpillar Financial Services.
Caterpillar’s 2.99 percent financing was picked over the same offer by Prosperity Bank because of offered maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.