El Campo students in need of school supplies can collect them through Pilgrim Rest Church and its Back2School Bash, donations to the event are welcome and encouraged.
Conceived in 2007 as an extension of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s after-school program (ASAP), the Back2School Bash has a simple goal, ensuring local students have the school supplies they need. “(It) started 15 years ago when those running the after-school program realized there was more work to do ... (they) wanted to make sure (students) had the tools to go to school,” director Niesha Brown said Thursday.
The program is asking for general school supplies: notebook paper, pencils, pens, glue, scissors and tissues, and donations to buy those supplies from the school supply lists. Donations of supplies and money can be sent to PRBC-ASAP, P.O. Box 525, El Campo.
Any student attending El Campo ISD is eligible to receive a backpack full of supplies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until backpacks run out, Saturday, Aug. 6 at the drive-through event, provided the family has the child with them.
“Our goal is to give out 250 backpacks. This would not be possible without the love and support ASAP receives from the El Campo community. Because of them ... this program has remained 100 percent free since 1990,” Brown said.
Families can pick up backpacks of supplies from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios St.
The program gives out around 200 bags every year and any leftover supplies are kept at the church to keep ASAP program students stocked up for the school year.
Students who need a fresh back-to-school hair cut can book a free appointment through the Back2School Bash on Monday, Aug. 8, the sooner the better. Haircuts will be provided by Houston barber, Gus Gilbert.
“He’s looking to start a mentorship program for kids that want to become barbers or go into cosmetology,” Brown said. To schedule a haircut appointment, contact Brown at 713-480-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.