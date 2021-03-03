El Campo High School juniors and seniors prepare for a night of dancing, friends and fun this week as the countdown to prom begins.
The 2021 ECHS prom will be held in the Ricebird gym on Saturday, March 6 with this year’s theme being “A Night In Paris.” For the safety of families and students, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event will be different than in previous years.
“Having this event is very important for the students to have a sense of normalcy, but with the pandemic and restrictions, it really put a damper on things,” ECHS teacher and prom sponsor Alicia Aguilar said. “I wish more could be done to accommodate everyone and keep the events as normal as possible.”
In previous years, around 300 students attended ECHS’ prom, but this year organizers expect attendance to be down. Administrators plan to implement multiple health precautions at the dance, in accordance with COVID regulations.
“Each student who attends prom will be required to fill out a COVID-19 screener and wear a mask,” Aguilar said.
Students enrolled in remote learning will be allowed to attend prom in person, if they choose to.
An El Campo tradition, the Grand March is held annually at prom, at the beginning of the night. Students line up and walk down a second floor staircase to show off their event attire for their gathered family members. This year, parents and guests will not be allowed to see the march in person.
“Instead, the march will be live streamed for guests to watch on their devices,” Aguilar said.
Students will be given time to take pictures of the gym photo set ups after the Grand March. As students enter the gym, they will cast their votes for the 2021 Prom King and Queen from the list of nominees.
Traditional prom safety measures will also take place, including breathalyzer tests for all dance attendees before they enter the gym.
Earlier in the school year, students held a meal fundraiser and raised about $5,000 for the event, according to Aguilar.
ECHS’ 2021 prom begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 and ends at 10 p.m. the same day. Breathalyzing begins at 5:30 p.m. in the ECHS cafeteria.
