The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department, for example, is at half strength and this is the week they are accepting applications for recruits.

“For the last two to three years, we been down. We’re at 32 and a percentage of that is active less than others. We’re chartered for 64,” ECVFD President Kenneth Socha said. “When I got in in 1991, I had to wait almost a year.”

When your house is burning or a family member has been in a wreck, you take it for granted that a call to 9-1-1 will summon help. But what if no one came?

