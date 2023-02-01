When your house is burning or a family member has been in a wreck, you take it for granted that a call to 9-1-1 will summon help. But what if no one came?
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department, for example, is at half strength and this is the week they are accepting applications for recruits.
“For the last two to three years, we been down. We’re at 32 and a percentage of that is active less than others. We’re chartered for 64,” ECVFD President Kenneth Socha said. “When I got in in 1991, I had to wait almost a year.”
The department hasn’t had to put a recruit on a waiting list in two decades. They’re hoping four to five people will step up this week and help fill the ranks. “But two would work too,” Socha said.
Volunteerism across the United States is down, according to the Philanthropy News Digest. Their national survey showed volunteerism fell to 56 percent in 2021 after a slight rise in 2020 with 58 percent giving their time. With the exception of the 2020 COVID blip, volunteerism is on the decline from a survey high of 65 percent in 2013.
No data is available yet of 2022 volunteerism.
The Stanford Center on Longevity reports the three main reasons as lack of free time, lack of information and the fact that no one asked the individual directly to help.
“The issue with the decreasing number of volunteer firefighters has lot of factors that has been a big issue for a few years, economics is one of the issues but there are more, possibly no extra time to be a volunteer, working away from home and many others. I can’t come up with a solution, but looking for answers like most volunteer fire departments in this country,” Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
For the El Campo VFD, would-be volunteers must be 18 years old, have at least a GED and a driver’s license, preferably a Class B which allows the holder to drive larger vehicles. Criminal backgrounds will also be checked.
Volunteers are accepted in February and August with only about half of recruits each time opting to stay and dedicate their time.
There’s a pension program that a volunteer can become partially vested in after 10 years and fully vested after 15.
The department requires roughly 10 hours of service per month on meetings, drills and the like in addition to responding to calls. New recruits must undergo training in safety and firefighting skills.
For more information, contact the ECVFD at 979-543-3335.
