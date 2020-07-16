Attached are graphs showing the latest COVID-19 numbers for Wharton County and surrounding areas. The attached graphs are made from information provided by the State Department of Health and Human Services and the Wharton County Office Of Emergency management. With labs across the state overwhelmed numbers might be lagging. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.