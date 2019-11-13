City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Alvin between 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Assorted tools valued at $350 were stolen.
The rear door of a home in the 400 block of Mayfield was destroyed along with two windows when burglars made entry around 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a violated protective order in the 900 block of Alice around 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Inference with a child custody issue is under investigation on Duckett Street following a report filed Thursday, Nov. 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Melvin Alexander Guardado, 26, of 1114 Corn was booked on Oct. 31 on warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Javier Rodriguez-Avila, 32, of 1541 CR 406 was booked on Nov. 2 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Jonathan Adam Almaguer, 34, of 610 Second in Louise was arrested by El Campo PD on Nov. 3 for driving while intoxicated and striking a highway fixture or landscape. Processed, he posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Bianca Marie Arriaga, 27, of 605 Shropshire was arrested on Nov. 2 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Michael Paul Dorris, 41, of 917 N. Liberty was arrested Nov. 4 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
Mario Everett Garcia, 36, of 911 Divide was arrested on Nov. 4 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Brent Michael Pirkle, 46, of 16203 FM 442 in Needville was arrested by state troopers on Nov. 5 for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 29, of 214 N. Liberty was booked at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 22, of 308 Tallow Lane was booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and possession of marijuana.
Maria Licea I. Landaverde, 29, of 306 Orange in Louise was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 for driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor. Processed, she posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Wilbur Dean Grays, 37, of 1411 Julia was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Erskine Delvon Davis Jr., 28, of 452 CR 415 in Markham was booked on Nov. 1 on warrants for failure to identify, tampering with a governmental record and possession of marijuana.
Krisha Brijae Phillips, 26, of 406 Strand was arrested by state troopers on Nov. 2 on a Brazos County warrant for tampering with a governmental record. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Damien Lee Hood, 34, of 406 Mayfield was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for burglary of a habitation.
Joe Andrew Garcia, 49, of 947 N. Liberty was booked at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Theresa Sklenarik Garcia, 51, of 953 N. Liberty was booked at 5:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 for theft.
Benjamin James Gonzales, 33, of 310 Newport was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 for burglary of a vehicle.
Violence, weapons
Moises Martinez Jr., 37, of 803 W. Fifth was booked on Oct. 31 on a Harris County warrant for aggravated robbery. Processed, he was released Nov. 5.
Lamar Reginald McKnight, 21, of 501 E. West was booked on Nov. 1 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, criminal mischief more than $2,500, abandoning or endangering a child - placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ira Joseph Gardner Jr., 17, of 2500 Junior College Blvd. in Wharton was arrested on Nov. 4 by Wharton ISD police for assault causing injury, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released Nov. 6.
Dashawntray Joshua Bishop, 26, of 407 S. Wharton was booked Nov. 5 on warrants for evading arrest and assault causing injury. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Donaldo F. Carrascoza-Estrada, 53, of 1204 CR 408 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Nov. 6 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted $25,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Justin Deshawn Crump, 30, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford, Friday, Nov. 8 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct.
Crystal Louise Cripe, 32, of 1384 E. Calhoun was booked at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Other
Calvin Louis Clayton, 33, of 811 Sycamore Ridge in Houston was booked on Oct. 31 on an unspecified bench warrant.
Tyrone H. Jordan, 58, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 for violation of parole and public intoxication.
