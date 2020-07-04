A computer, a hot cup of coffee and pajama pants are the perfect ingredients for this year’s virtual Rice Field Day. The typically in-person event will be held online on July 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual event will cover an array of Texas rice-related topics, including current rice research and market trends. Rice Field Day is being held by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and sponsored by the Western Rice Belt Production Conference Committee and the Jefferson County Ag Committee.
The event is free, and will feature lectures from field experts on topics pertaining to the Texas rice market. Each segment is expected to last between 15 and 30 minutes.
Attendees can watch the event using a computer, smart phone or other device capable of using Zoom video calling. The seminar can also be accessed via telephone call.
Speakers and topics at this year’s event will be: Ted Wilson, Beaumont director for AgriLife Research and Extension Center, Texas rice research overview; Joe Outlaw, co-director of Agriculture and Food Policy Center, farm policy update; Bart Fisher, Co-Director of Agriculture and Food Policy Center, Generalized System of Preferences for eligible commodities; Thomas Wynn, partner for Coastal Rice & Futures Inc., market update and outlook.
Rice Field Day 2020 is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 and will last until about 9:30 a.m. To sign up for the event, visit Eventbrite.com/e/virtual-rice-field-day-tickets-110798086058.
Questions can be directed to the Wharton County Extension Office at 979-532-3310 or to Corrie Bowen at cbowen@ag.tamu.edu.
