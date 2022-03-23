The City of El Campo proclaims its latest episode of KidFish at Legacy Park a success with almost 200 children along with their guardians participating.
Conducted with the help of city volunteer staff, Texas Game Wardens and others with knowledge in the area, the event is designed to give children a chance to grab a pole and drop a lure – many for the first time in their lives. The goal is to provide an appreciation for the outdoor activity, a lifetime skill.
The city reports 187 participants with 18 weighing their fish in. The top prize was Braylonn Harris, 14, who reeled in a 24.15 pound fish. Second was Jake Joines, 9, that pulled a 23.40 pound fish. Third place angler was Gabriel Kacal, 8, with a 23.35 pound catch. Fourth was Cierra Moore, 5, who caught a 20.34 pound fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.