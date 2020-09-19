City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Brook Joel Garza, 30, 304 S. Washington was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 on warrants for no liability insurance, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license. She was processed locally.
Torre Leantre Robinson, 23, 519 Alfred was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 200 block of East Church. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Gloria Sue Munoz, 25, of 310 Shropshire was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 100 block of East Jackson. Police seized syringes, narcotics and a glass pipe. Warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, disorderly conduct - language, public intoxication, failure to dim headlights for oncoming traffic, violating a promise to appear two counts of no insurance; three counts of leaving a child unsecured in a vehicle, failure to appear and no valid driver’s license; and four counts of failure to appear were served against her.
In the theft case, Munoz stands accused of stealing a phone, gaming system and other items from a vehicle parked at Lone Star Inn, 1319 S. Mechanic on Aug. 24. Processed, Munoz was sent to county jail.
Property
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 19, address unreported by police, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 on a warrant for theft in excess of $2,500. Her case is linked to the same alleged theft as Munoz. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Antonio Rosas, 42, of 302 Higbee was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 for family violence causing injury and interference with an emergency telephone call after police were summoned to a disturbance at his home. He was transferred to the county jail. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Eldrrick Darnell Gonzales, 30, of 602 Washington in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Curry Matthew Cerny, 25, of 775 FM 2674 was booked at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 on a warrant for family violence causing injury.
Jocelyn Green Sanford, 44, of 3326 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Other
Christina Trevino Solley, 41, of 507 S. Florest in San Diego, Texas was arrested by deputies at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 for smuggling of persons.
