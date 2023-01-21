El Campo’s political season may have opened Wednesday, but so far only one challenger has made his intentions known.
With four city district posts and two school board terms expiring, only .... would-be candidates filed paperwork joining the May race by press time Friday.
Political hopefuls still have plenty of time to declare, however, with the candidate filing period remaining open until Friday, Feb. 17. May contests are direct winner-take-all elections without need to declare a party or face primary balloting first.
• District 1, on the city’s east side, is currently represented by Anisa Longoria Vasquez who has been in office since being appointed in 2020. Previously, the health care administrator served from 2013 to 2018.
Current filers – Steve Ward, who held the post from 2011 to 2017 before choosing not to run again, has filed.
• District 2, on the city’s southwest side, has Gloria Harris who is finishing 30 non-consecutive years as their representative. She has announced her intention to retire.
• District 3, running through the middle of El Campo, has been represented by David Hodges, co-owner of a welding service, since May 2019.
Current filers – Hodges has filed for re-election.
• District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, is currently represented by John Hancock Jr, a businessman who has served since 2017.
Current filers – Hancock has filed for re-election.
In El Campo, representatives hold two-year terms with the possibility of 10 years consecutive service should voters agree.
• Position 6 is currently held by Anthony Dorotik, a farmer.
• Position 7’s incumbent is Susan Nohavizta.
ECISD representatives serve three year terms, running for a specific seat, but not geographic region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.