El Campo ISD officials released the preliminary plan for the upcoming school semester Tuesday, addressing COVID-19 concerns such as sanitation, social distancing protocol and remote instruction plans.
Parents will have the choice between face-to-face education, starting Aug. 12, and remote schooling, for which ECISD leaders will determine a start date in the coming weeks. With either selection, students will be required to commit for at least the first nine weeks grading period.
“The Texas Education Agency established guidelines for a parent commitment of a grading period so that in-person instruction could be consistent for students,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “In the event of an outbreak, students will move to temporary remote learning.”
ECISD parents will be asked to select in-person or remote education for their students beginning July 29. District leaders plan to have a COVID-19 plan finalized for the upcoming semester by July 28.
“The goal is to provide the schools with concrete numbers for planning,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
Governor Greg Abbott issued a state-wide mask mandate July 3 after COVID-19 cases spiked state-wide. ECISD plans to require students, staff and visitors to wear a face mask, shield or covering while in classrooms, hallways or the cafeteria.
Exceptions to the mask requirement will be made if a face covering is not “developmentally appropriate” for a student, Callaghan said. Students will not be required to don masks while eating or while outdoors, but social distancing will be enforced in both cases.
“As the year progresses or recommendations from the state, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Academy of Pediatrics change, this requirement may be lessened based on recommendations and a reduction in COVID-19 community spread,” Trevino said.
Campus leaders estimate in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, ECISD educators will be able to switch to remote learning for all students in one to three days. When ECISD closed in March due to the pandemic, the transition took weeks.
“Teachers attended online professional development training in May, and during the summer, additional opportunities were provided to enhance their remote instructional skills,” Trevino said.
ECISD leaders plan to require students to social distance in classrooms, with six feet of space between desks.
New sanitization measures, beyond the traditional efforts implemented during cold and flu season, will be added this year. Hand sanitizer will be made available, hand washing will be encouraged and facilities will be cleaned and disinfected regularly, district leaders said.
“A specialized ‘disinfectant associate’ will be employed at each campus … with the express purpose of keeping current with cleansing and disinfectant needs throughout the day when students are present,” Callaghan said. “The disinfectant product is safe for children yet effective on (coronavirus) and other viruses.”
The current draft of the district’s fall 2020-2021 plan will be reviewed by the ECISD school board at a special meeting on Monday, July 20. The board will meet again on July 28 to consider approving a finalized version of the plan.
“Guidance for this plan comes from the Strong Start 2020-2021 documents produced by the TEA and the hard work and efforts of our campus and district administrative teams,” according to an ECISD press release. “It seems unbelievable that this process has transpired during an 8-day window of time that began on July 6.”
The TEA released additional COVID-19 guidance for school districts Friday. The update provided guidance on how districts should handle daily screening of staff and students, how to respond if an individual in the school tests positive for COVID-19 and more. Please look to future editions of the Leader-News on this topic.
The upcoming board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 20. The meeting will be held remotely at Meet.google.com/pfa-qped-yrv.
