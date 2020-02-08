City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony Marcus Pham, 20, of 8915 Belle Park in Houston was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 1100 block of Palacios. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 33, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 on warrants for no liability insurance, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid, violating a promise to appear and a new charge of drug paraphernalia possession. Freitas was arrested after officers, dispatched to investigate a prowler in the 300 block of West Third, encountered her. A pipe and syringe was seized. Processed, Freitas was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Identity theft is under investigation, reported on Feb. 5.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating a robbery reported in the 300 block of West Fifth around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Starting out as an assault, the man reporting it said cash was stolen, by an assailant.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Rose Lee Zahradnik, 17, of 310 Forrester was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for possession of a controlled substance.
Alejandro Alex Lopez, 23, of 211 Sentinel was booked at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 on warrants for two counts or manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance as well as charges for failure to identify, failure to display a driver’s license and failure to signal a turn.
Felicity Jade Wright, 20, of 25414 U.S. 59 was arrested by Wharton PD on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Property
Elyjah Abdual Ford, 28, of 3869 CR 161 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
Charles Nicholas Davis, 45, of 4502 Penn Lane in Richmond was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for threatening a family member.
Jesse Victor Gaona, 38, of 415 E. Wayside in Wharton was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 for harming a family member.
Andrew Jay Marquez, 19, of 907 S. Medina in Lockhart was booked at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Other
Billy David Watson, 19, of 107 Country Club in Wharton was booked at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 on a warrant for impersonating a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.