Retailers are getting ready for customers as Christmas approaches, with the chamber wrapping up several holiday shopping opportunities.
El Campo kicked off the merchant holiday wave with Small Business Saturday, Shop Hop and the 35th Christmas Mall, to say nothing of Black Friday’s draw.
“We had a very successful Christmas Mall. It was a beautiful weekend to get out and about. We had about 2,300 people come through the Christmas Mall,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
Local retailers are seeing sales ring up.
“I do see people starting to shop a little now, people were holding off and I think they were buying necessities ... people are getting in that mode to start shopping,” Shabby Chic owner Beverly Skow said.
Even stores are noticing the Christmas upswing in business.
“I feel like (business) is doing well, we’ve had a lot of people come in the past week or so and I appreciate all the people from El Campo and the surrounding areas that are coming in and shopping. We have our Blessed Friday, and we had quite a few people in for Small Business Saturday and it helped kick off the season,” Heavenly Helpers owner Jeanie Janak said.
“We have a good turnout around December. Especially those last two weeks before Christmas, but it seems like people are already out and shopping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.