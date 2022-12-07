Make It A Double

Coffee shop Molli Bodungen, owner of Jackson Street Coffee & Market, refills a selection of baked goods. Local retailers are seeing the beginnings of the Christmas rush as locals and travelers alike are running to buy gifts for friends and family.

Retailers are getting ready for customers as Christmas approaches, with the chamber wrapping up several holiday shopping opportunities.

El Campo kicked off the merchant holiday wave with Small Business Saturday, Shop Hop and the 35th Christmas Mall, to say nothing of Black Friday’s draw.

