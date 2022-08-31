With another harvest mostly complete, rice production seems to have held strong, but rising costs keep the squeeze on local producers and a second crop might be out of reach for producers.
“Our harvest, it was a very mixed bag. The quality hasn’t been the best, likely due to the stress. The grains are a little more brittle and a whole grain is more valuable. This year was hot and dry and plants need those cooler nights to produce well, so they didn’t get much rest. Due to the lack of rainfall, we did a lot of pumping to irrigate the crop,” El Campo rice producer Daniel Berglund said.
Texas is traditionally in the top five in rice producing states, with Texas’ five year average sitting at 178,000 acres as reported by Texas A&M AgriLife.
Wharton County producers reported a little over 39,000 acres of rice production, 33,558 acres were for grain that could be ratooned and 5,617 was for seed that won’t be, as reported by the USDA.
Ratooning rice normally helps producers bring in extra harvest profit but with higher input costs might quash some hopeful producers.
“The ratoon crop is probably going to be down, some acres won’t get water because of the LCRA (Lower Colorado River Authority)’s water concerns. For some the crop was planted later. Normally about a third of our rice (grain) acres get ratooned, it’ll likely be down due to the cost of growing the crop,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Even for producers looking to ratoon their rice, the weather isn’t doing them any favors by suppressing plant growth.
“We need breaks between the rain ... that humid and wet environment can be advantageous to disease which isn’t good for the ratoon crops,” Berglund said.
The USDA reports a notable decrease in the harvested acres this year, with 181,000 acres harvested in 2021 shrinking to 173,000 acres in 2022 as reported by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Services.
Rice yields managed to hold strong despite poor growing conditions.
“Yields were good this year, people growing hybrid rice were in the 58 barrel range or 9,400 pounds an acre up to 10,500 on the high side. This was rice probably harvested before Aug. 10. I’m not sure what the yields were doing after the rain started,” Garwood rice farmer Kenny Danklefs said.
“Yields were ranging from anywhere between 7,500 to 9,500 pounds per acre, somewhere in the average range. Mostly in the mid-upper 7,000-8,000s,” Berglund said.
These yields are either in-line or better than last year, with Texas averaging 7,000 lbs. to 8,000 lbs. of rice per acre from 2011 to 2021 as reported by the USDA.
Rice, as a commodity, is trading at a near two-year high. As of Aug. 29, it’s trading at $17.28 per hundredweight. Early in May 2022, rice traded for almost $17.50, the highest rate since 2020.
High prices might be the only thing helping producers make up costs as input costs were high throughout 2022.
“(Overall), margins will be less than expected, leading to some lean bottom lines. At this point, the cost of production is so high, you really need those prices,” Berglund said.
“The cost of fuel is tearing them up. The price of fertilizer on first crop was just ridiculous, 100 percent more than last year,” retired general manager Rice Farmer’s Co-Op Bob Little said.
