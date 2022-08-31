Out In The Fields

Prolonged drought followed by storms aren’t the best formula for a water-dependant crop, like rice. The harvest is mostly done with the ratoon, or second, crop underway for producers that plan on growing one this year. Poor weather conditions and higher costs will be the limiting factors in this year’s overall yield.

 unknown

With another harvest mostly complete, rice production seems to have held strong, but rising costs keep the squeeze on local producers and a second crop might be out of reach for producers.

“Our harvest, it was a very mixed bag. The quality hasn’t been the best, likely due to the stress. The grains are a little more brittle and a whole grain is more valuable. This year was hot and dry and plants need those cooler nights to produce well, so they didn’t get much rest. Due to the lack of rainfall, we did a lot of pumping to irrigate the crop,” El Campo rice producer Daniel Berglund said.

