American Electric Power Texas Foundation officials presented an oversized $150,000 check to representatives from the El Campo Medical Foundation at a ceremony held at El Campo Memorial Hospital Monday.
The El Campo Medical Foundation applied for the grant, which is awarded to one to three organizations annually. The funds will go toward a new medical technology facility for El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“It is our hope that this award will help further the cause and purpose of the El Campo Memorial Hospital in its efforts to provide the critical services it provides,” AEP Texas President Judith Talavera said.
The AEP Texas Foundation provides grants to charities, government-owned universities and other organizations based on their contributions to local communities that fall within an AEP service territory.
“We appreciate the focus on health and wellness programs provided by El Campo Memorial Hospital and growth efforts initiated by the El Campo Medical Foundation,” AEP External Affairs Manager Vee Strauss said.
The grant amount was chosen by AEP Texas.
“AEP Foundation assessed the impact and available grant funds to share across our territory,” Strauss said.
A non-profit organization formed in 1974, the El Campo Medical foundation raises funds for El Campo Hospital facilities. Eleven members currently serve on the board, including board president Kim Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.