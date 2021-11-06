Operation Lone Star, the governor’s program to combat illegal immigration, should provide almost $300,000 in police department funding.
To receive it, city council will have to authorize a retroactive grant application to the state Monday. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department recently received a similar grant.
“Funds will be used for vehicle interdiction to aid the fight to stop illicit contraband ... to prevent human trafficking,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
El Campo should get $278,105 which will not require a local match.
At the same session, council will be introduced to new El Campo police officer Melissa Huggins, who comes to the department with 11 years experience with Wharton County Sheriffs Office and Wharton Police Department.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
New Road Equipment: Public Works requests the purchase of a $272,450.50 front loader/skid steer with forks.
Job Creation Effort: The City Development Corporation of El Campo wants to move forward with a job creation incentive for El Campo Refrigeration not to exceed $100,000.
If approved, the company would be paid $50,000 per year for two years if the company has 30 jobs on year one and 35 on the second.
