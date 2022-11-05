Trustees extended EC student absences

The El Campo ISD board of trustees unanimously approved an increase in the quantity of excused absences students are allowed while participating in extra-curricular events. The measure affects a pre-district season or non-athletic competitions like FFA or the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
“Right now our students are only allowed to miss 10 days of pre-district competition and, candidly, if you’re a volleyball player you better not think you’re going to leave during track season because you reached your limit,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
El Campo Ladybird volleyball had 10 days of away games scheduled during the school weeks before their district games begin this season. While not all of those games will result in days missed, for example games in Needville or Columbus, other games in Cuero or Iowa Colony mean a further distance to drive and more time necessary.
The new policy approves 20 total days students are allowed to miss in pre-district competitions as opposed to the previous 10. Students who each the district, or an equivalent level for non-athletic competitions, are allowed unlimited absences.
“You don’t want to get to a point where a kid is in breach of the policy because they play multiple sports,” Board President James Russell said.
The change after a collection of students who compete in multiple sports expressed concerns after hitting their cap with days left to compete.
