Trustees extended EC student absences

The El Campo ISD board of trustees unanimously approved an increase in the quantity of excused absences students are allowed while participating in extra-curricular events.

The El Campo ISD board of trustees unanimously approved an increase in the quantity of excused absences students are allowed while participating in extra-curricular events. The measure affects a pre-district season or non-athletic competitions like FFA or the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

“Right now our students are only allowed to miss 10 days of pre-district competition and, candidly, if you’re a volleyball player you better not think you’re going to leave during track season because you reached your limit,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.

