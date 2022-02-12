A need for generators and a new police car top council discussions Monday along with officially ordering the May election.
City staff is requesting council approve applying for a FEMA\Hazard Mitigation Grant to potentially provide 75 percent of emergency generator funding.
The city wants to place $1.7 million in emergency generators at the Animal Shelter, City Service Center, Wilson Street Water Plant, Kentucky Street Water Plant, Avenue F Water Plant and have two portable units based on needs discovered during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
If funded by FEMA, the city would be required to pay 25 percent or $425,000 at most.
“The intent is to apply for seven emergency generators to be installed at various locations to ensure power and sustainable operations in the event of another unforeseen power outage,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The El Campo Police Department has received grant funds which will allow for a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle purchase.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Council is expected to call the May election for at-large city post, proposed charter changes and an El Campo Volunteer Fire Department request for a new fire truck.
The city’s mayor and mayor pro tem will be determined by at-large election balloting. By city charter, the top vote getters in the at-large election takes the mayor and mayor pro tem spots respectively.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A recognition is planned for a to-be-announced group of citizens for their “heroic actions.”
• Updating the EMS charity policy.
• A closed door session to discuss the possible purchase of real property by the city as allowed by state Open Meetings law. Should council wish to make a decision, they would have to return to open session first.
• At-large Councilman Philip Miller’s appointment to the Blight Committee is anticipated along with quarterly reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.