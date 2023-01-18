Dog poisonings have returned to the Louise community with the Wharton County sheriff asking for the public’s help in finding the poisoner.
The first rounds of calls to the WCSO are coming in as animals getting sick and dying suspiciously.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Dog poisonings have returned to the Louise community with the Wharton County sheriff asking for the public’s help in finding the poisoner.
The first rounds of calls to the WCSO are coming in as animals getting sick and dying suspiciously.
“(We have a) very concerning call about possible dog poisoning in Louise. (The) complainant called and informed us that three dogs have passed and one other is very sick. This case is very much at the beginning stages of the investigation but I would request the public’s help. If anyone has information that someone is intentionally poisoning animals, I ask that they call us immediately,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
There is no dog catcher in the rural area and no restrictions on allowing animals to run at large.
“We have a bunch of (loose) dogs running around. We had one get in the gate the other day. It used to be worse before we installed the fence (around the campus),” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Individuals who poison non-livestock animals are subject to a third degree felony under the Texas penal code, and could serve between two and 10 years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines if it’s a first offense.
WCSO’s last investigation into the potential rural poisonings ended in September 2020, after the poisonings stopped suddenly. The working theory at the time was the perpetrator ceased activity as the crimes were being more heavily examined by law enforcement.
Several dogs and at least one cat were the victims two years ago. The first report came directly from a pet owner in July 2020, with suspicious deaths and unconfirmed reports starting as early as February of the same year.
If anyone has information on this case, please contact WCSO at 979-532-1550 or anonymously report a tip to the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 543-TIPS or on the P3 app.
“But again, I ask Louise residents to do the right thing and call us if they have any information on who might be doing this,” Srubar said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.