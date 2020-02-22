Dawn Allison, 62, of El Campo is the District Attorney incumbent, serving the 329th Judicial District in Wharton County. A Republican, she faces one challenger in the March primary. Allison was elected to office in 2016. She has more than 20 years of experience as a criminal attorney and spent seven years working as the Assistant District Attorney. Allison is a member of the Rotary of Wharton, National District Attorneys Association, Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation, State Bar of Texas, the College of the State Bar and the Wharton County Bar Association. She has one grown son, Chase DeHan, 36. Allison was born on a U.S. Air Force base in England, but has lived in Wharton County for 20 years. She earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Highline Community College in 1984, her Paralegal Certificate at the University of Washington in 1992, a bachelor’s in criminal justice at Central Washington University in 1996 and her Juris Doctorate at Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1998. Allison ran as the Republican candidate in 2008 for District Attorney.
John Maher Jr.,62,of Wharton is the Republican challenger for District Attorney. Maher is currently a self-employed attorney, practicing at his law office in Wharton. He has more than 30 years of experience. Maher is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Wharton Bar Association. He is licensed to practice in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas. He is married to Heather, a part-time book-keeper at Maher’s law firm, and they have three children; Melissa Maher Stowers, 35, J.C. Maher and Noah Maher. Maher was born in Beaumont, but has lived in Wharton County for 21 years. He earned an associate degree from Lamar University in 1979, a bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering Technology from Lamar University in 1981, his Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in 1988. Maher ran for Wharton County District Attorney in 2008.
What can be done to further speed up trials/adjudications?
Dawn Allison (i):
I plan to use the recent addition of a half-time district court to present more cases to juries. We’re currently given only 12 weeks yearly to try felony criminal cases, and certain cases take longer than others. Defense attorneys frequently request resets, which causes cases to take longer. Compared to many counties, cases in Wharton County still move along faster.
John Maher:
The District Attorney does not fully utilize staff or resources to move cases through the system … As DA, I would streamline the discovery process to expedite cases … I will utilize weeks set aside by district courts for trials, instead of the current standard of three trials per year … We are better served by having our courtrooms full, rather than our jails.
With changes in state and federal law regarding marijuana, what is your stance on prosecuting?
Allison (i):
Possession or sale of marijuana is still illegal in Texas, and as a prosecutor, I have a duty to uphold our constitution and laws as they’re written. With the legislature recently legalizing growing and transporting hemp in Texas, we evaluate every case involving marijuana. If the evidence indicates criminal activity, our office files charges and moves forward.
Maher:
Being honest with our law enforcement and community is important ... Under the current law, the arrests are being made, but there is no active prosecution of the cases … A better alternative is for officers to simply write tickets ... By the time an arrest is made, a tremendous amount of time and tax dollars have been wasted.
With multiple murder cases pending and the anticipated costs related to them, do you feel the office is prepared staff and budget wise to proceed? Why or why not?
Allison (i):
While our office has stayed within budget every year, we all have to wear several different hats to get everything done. Forfeiture funds from seizures continue to help us offset expenses of trying complicated cases. In anticipation of an upcoming death penalty capital murder trial, we are busy preparing and have applied for a grant to assist with the costs.
Maher:
Budget wise, there are sufficient monies set aside to handle prosecutions as needed. I have yet to see consistent, successful trial preparation and execution by the DA’s office. The assistant DAs are capable, but their lack of experience is evident when you watch them in the courtroom. It would be my main goal to help develop the skills of these young lawyers, and build a respected, effective staff.
What more can be done to improve relationships with local law enforcers?
Allison (i):
While my opponent claims law enforcement approached him to run, no one in law enforcement has come forward to support him. Our office has forged strong relationships with state and local law enforcement, and we have an open-door policy. We are available 24/7 for any assistance they may need, and we provide them with regular training and updates.
Maher:
Law enforcement deserves to be dealt with transparently. They need to know their work matters, and this is reflected by the DA getting convictions … Officers should never have to pay for equipment or training out of their own pockets. A perfect way to partner with them is by utilizing the forfeiture account to fund much-needed training and equipment.
How will you keep costs low when trying cases during your term?
Allison (i):
I have a proven record of being frugal with funds and operating the DA’s Office in a conservative manner. We use all resources as efficiently as possible, and through eliminating unnecessary spending, I was able to reduce our office budget and hire an additional prosecutor to help fight crime. This also allows us to handle criminal case appeals in-house.
Maher:
It is a myth that it costs taxpayers extra to try 95 percent of cases. Courtroom staff are on salaries ... Jury fees are built into the budget. Most cases only require testimony from officers and fact witnesses, which has little to no cost to obtain. There is a healthy forfeiture account that can offset litigation expenses. Taxpayers should never bear cases’ financial burden.
What will your number one priority be should you win?
Allison (i):
Much the same as it’s been since becoming a prosecutor years ago: to seek justice and keep our communities safe. I’m 100 percent committed to protecting the people of our county, especially the most innocent among us. I want to build on the hard work we’ve done and further enhance our teamwork with law enforcement and people in our communities.
Maher:
If I am elected, I will immediately rebuild a relationship with law enforcement … to define problems, clarify objectives and work to solutions. Drug-related crimes in this area have significantly increased. I want to evaluate reassembling a drug task force … We may never win the war on drugs, but we will not surrender to the onslaught of criminal activity.
