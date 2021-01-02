More than 300 people lined up in Wharton Tuesday for state COVID-19 testing, one of the higher single days since in the effort to identify locals suffering from the virus that has swept the globe.
“We’ve had 40 (positive) cases in two days,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko told the newspaper.
During the same time period, 26 recoveries were listed, bringing the active case count to 176. Of those, 54 are listed in the El Campo area and 66 in Wharton. East Bernard has 23, Hungerford 13, Boling 9, Louise 7 and there are two cases each in Egypt and Lane City.
Officials tested 334 at Wharton Civic Center Tuesday with those test results still pending.
The next free county-wide testing will be from 8 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. Registration is required at https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening before arrival at the testing site.
The county lists 67 local fatalities as a result of COVID-19 while the state puts that number at 74.
Prevention methods remain the same: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, social distance and stay home when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.