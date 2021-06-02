The El Campo ISD school board welcomed two new trustees, who aren’t new to the school district, at its May meeting last week.
Kathy Meek Smith, position 1, and Rich DuBroc, position 2, were the newest additions to the ECISD board. Smith and DuBroc were sworn in via video call at the same time the other recently elected board members, James Russell, position 4, and David Vallejo, position 3, were sworn in at the meeting.
Smith is a retired El Campo Middle School teacher who won the position 1 spot against former Board Secretary Greg Anderson in the May 1 election. She taught at ECMS for 27 years and is a native El Campoan and ECISD alumni.
DuBroc ran unopposed for the position 2 spot, winning it in May after former trustee Dennis Rawlings opted not to run for reelection. Prior to his time as a trustee, DuBroc worked as the El Campo High School principal for a decade.
Russell said a few words about Anderson and Rawlings before their replacements were sworn in.
“(Anderson) is a phenomenal guy, (and) a big part of a lot of positive things that happened in El Campo and a lot of things that happened on the board during his time.”
“(Rawlings) was a big part of a lot of good things that happened in ECISD, and we do owe Dennis a thank you for his willingness to serve and all of the things that he brought to the table.”
After the elected trustees were sworn in, the board was reorganized, which is standard practice after a school board election.
Russell was chosen to continue serving as board president, after being nominated by Vallejo.
Dorotik returned to the position of board vice president, nominated by Russell, and the new board secretary is Vallejo, nominated by trustee Ed Erwin.
ECISD trustee terms last three years. Erwin, position 5, will be up for election in 2022, with Dorotik, position 6, and trustee Susan Nohavitza, position 7, up for election in 2023.
