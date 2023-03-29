Wild rides on the midway and in the arena take the spotlight today at the 2023 Wharton County Youth Fair in Crescent.
The carnival opens at 5 p.m. with “Buddy Night,” a two-for-one ride special, and at 7:30 p.m. bull riders go for eight seconds in hopes of a buckle and cash prize.
The fairgrounds are expected to be busy, officials say, with the swarm of little ones arriving early for special treats, visits to the animal barns, the petting zoo and a carnival preview among other activities.
It’s also Special Friends Day with events starting at 9 a.m. including offering those who could not normally participate in fair activities a chance to show an animal and then enjoy activities in the gym.
Active duty or prior service members with proper identification can receive free entry into the fair.
The goat show starts at 10 a.m. followed by pen of three heifers at 2 p.m.
The Wine Down tent for adult fair visitors opens on the midway at 5 p.m. and the Ag Day banquet where the top farmers in the community will be honored will be held at 6 p.m. in Crescent Hall.
Thursday is Senior Citizen’s Day at the Wharton County Youth Fair with free admission for everyone ages 62 and older until 5 p.m. Events for the county’s older residents start at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day. Awards are typically given for the oldest attendee and longest married couple among others.
A seniors polka dance will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the gym.
Creative Arts are on display and its country store open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The dairy show starts at 10 a.m. in the Ammann Barn followed by the Dairy Merit show at 10:30 a.m.
The Bucket Calf event, allowing younger fair participants to show a maverick calf, starts at 3 p.m.
Ag Adventures, the hands-on learning display featuring old-fashioned ag tools and more, is open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Wine Down tent on the midway will run from 5 to 11 p.m.
Bull riding is back at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Arena and the carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m.
Steel Country will perform in the gym starting at 8 p.m.
Friday is free student day until 5 p.m. for the county’s children with early events focusing on the late elementary to high school age crowds. The carnival will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m, that night.
The Academic Rodeo starts at 8:30 a.m. in the office complex building and the spelling bee at 9 a.m. in Crescent Hall.
Youth washer pitching will start in the gym at 10 a.m. followed by youth shuffle board at 1 p.m. Adults get a chance to compete in these games at 6 p.m.
The Ag Adventures is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the livestock judging starts its competition at 11 a.m.
The Freezer Sale opens at noon and the exhibitor awards banquet will be at 5 p.m.
Wine Down returns for its third and final night from 5 to 11 p.m.
The antics of Family Fun Night start at 7 p.m. in the Johnson Arena with teams trying their hands at goat loading and more.
The fair’s final day kicks off with the 275 top lots in the Sale of Excellence starting at noon in Crescent Hall.
The carnival is open from noon to 11 p.m.
The Tejano dance will start at 6 p.m. in the gym featuring ConZzion and DJ Jammin Ray.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for the little ones. Season passes are $40. Carnival rides are an additional expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.