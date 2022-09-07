A demolished bridge has cut off some Louise families from their greater community, and the detour has real consequences for people across the creek.
The FM 647 South bridge across the East Mustang Creek was initially closed in July 2021 for renovations that should have been completed by March.
Demolition hasn’t been completed yet and there’s no other way to cross the creek, turning a five-minute drive into town on a paved road to a 20-plus minute trek, following winding, rough gravel roads.
“I’ve bought six or seven new tires on my vehicles. I’ve replaced all my tires. I live five miles from Louise. If I want to go to into town, I need to drive 12 miles one way,” Louise resident and father Stanley Sulak said.
Sulak has lived on his FM 647 South property for 75 years after moving less than 300 yards from his childhood home on the same roadway.
The bridge needed to go, according to Texas Department of Transportation officials.
“The existing bridge was identified as having both safety and hydraulic capacity concerns ... was narrow (less than 20’ wide), had non-standard railing and did not have approach railing. Additionally, (it) was subject to frequent over-topping during significant rainfall events,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Lucean Kuykendall said.
The Sulak family operates a family farm on and around FM 647.
“It’s cost me an extra $1,000 to ship my grain and I’ve got a small farm. It’s probably cost $5,000 to $10,000 everyone on the road,” said Louise farmer Michael Sulak, Stanley Sulak’s son.
The family has concerns about emergency services finding their homes and say neighbors do as well.
“Before the bridge was out, my husband had an attack, I thought it was a heart attack and we called the ambulance out. I’d hate to think what would happen if we needed to call them now, they’d never find the place,” Louise resident and mother Judy Sulak said.
Emergency services can still access the homes behind the bridge and the same group of responders are still answering the calls.
“The call should still be answered by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to El Campo PD for ECMS to respond. We would still be the one to respond to this call since it is in our service area. If a call were to occur beyond this bridge, there are numerous routes our crews could take based on GPS mapping,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said, adding “Lucky for us, Louise VFD also gets dispatched to these calls and is a great asset in helping us navigate the roads in their area. There isn’t anything in particular that we would do differently for major calls in the area as it is similar to some of our other far response distances.”
Other concerns are more day-to day.
“You don’t do any extra shopping, you pick up before you go home because it’s just too much effort. You get fewer visits from family members because you don’t want to inconvenience them to come see you,” Louise resident Shelly Roades said. “We have no alternative route beyond going around. There’s farmers that use the road, school buses have to go around, people that gauge wells, It’s a big inconvenience since the road was closed in July.”
After nearly 14 months of closure, there still is no low-water crossing, temporary bridge or any support helping the residents and commuters trying to cross the creek.
A coalition of residents asked TxDOT about crossings and received no response.
The project now is scheduled to finish by the end of December 2022.
“The existing bridge is being removed and replaced with a new 36-foot wide bridge and pavement approaches,” Kuykendall said.
However weather and other delays are still a possibility.
A memo from TxDOT’s construction division director Duane Milligan, dated April 5, described significant delays due supply chain issues.
“We have seen the availability of some materials become very limited or the material lead time has increased significantly,” Milligan said.
Initially estimated at $1,273,087.50 to replace the structure, the bridge contract was awarded to Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, an Austin firm, in February 2021 after bidding $1,267,616.62 for 97 working days.
