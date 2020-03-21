Dealing with the disaster created by the COVID-19 pandemic tops talks when Wharton County commissioners meet Monday morning.
The county will hold its regular 9:30 a.m. session in the courthouse annex, 309 E. Milam in Wharton, without any restrictions on attendance, according to a spokesperson in the county judge’s office.
Extending the disaster declaration issued March 16 and discussing appropriate county responses to the health emergency are top items on agenda.
With a disaster declaration in place, the county can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of expenses incurred as a result of the emergency.
The declaration also gives the judge the power to limit activities for the public’s health.
Other items on Monday’s agenda deal with basic time-sensitive items including fuel bids for the sheriff’s department, a rooftop air-conditioner for the jail and the hiring of election workers.
