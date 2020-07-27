The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Wharton County is now 14, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. The sudden jump in the death count, which stood at one for the county since June 2, is likely due to a delay in reporting from the state, and is not cause for panic.
The current number of active cases for Wharton County is 254, with 249 reported recoveries and 504 total confirmed positives, as of July 27, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management. This is six new confirmed positives and 18 recoveries since the last reported OEM count.
The message from local and national officials remains the same: wash your hands and stay home when possible to avoid spreading COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order is still in place, and everyone older than age 10 is required to wear a face covering in public.
OEM and the Leader-News have been looking into why the COVID-19 counts have been so delayed, as unconfirmed reports of local COVID-19 deaths have circulated in recent weeks. The lag time in reporting is likely due to state officials being swamped with the flood of data and numbers to handle since the start of the pandemic.
At this time, the Leader-News does not know how many weeks or months the current data lags behind. (Please look to our Wednesday July, 29 edition for more information.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.