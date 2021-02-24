Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dayton Ray Quinonez, 18, of 116 W. Alfred in El Campo for theft of a firearm on May 30, 2020.
The district attorney’s office has requested the punishment be enhanced because the crime took place during a state of disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Marylynn Reyes, 32, of 6470 Mobile Home in Brownsville for money laundering more than $2,500, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and firearm smuggling on Nov. 16, 2020. She allegedly had more than $2,500 cash from firearm smuggling hidden in an after-market compartment in a vehicle. She also stands accused of transporting firearms in an illegal manner.
The district attorney’s office has requested the punishment be enhanced because the crime took place during a state of disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Jonathan Nicholas Reyna, 21, of 707 Cheryl in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2020. He stands accused of having more than 4 grams of Tetrahydracannibinol or THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Joe Paul Rodriguez, 46, of 9978 FM 2546 in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Dec. 23, 2020. Rodriguez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton county as well as a misdemeanor DWI conviction in Karnes County and a felony DWI conviction on Aug. 25, 2020 in Atascosa County.
Rodriguez also has a felony conviction for home burglary on Dec. 11, 2008 in Wharton County.
• Marisa Rene Rodriguez, 33, of 611 E. West in El Campo for identity theft on Oct. 21, 2020. She allegedly created a bank account in another person’s name and made an insurance claim in that name as well.
• Patrick Sanchez, 32, of 607 Farenthold in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Keyona Chantel Scott, 20, of 925 Back in Columbus for forgery on Nov. 18, 2020.She allegedly forged an $800 check.
• Mitchell Thomas Ullrich, 34, of 807 Meadowbrook in Baytown for theft with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 16, 2020. He allegedly stole crayons, a face mask and meat from a grocery store.
Ullrich has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, both in Brazoria County.
• Tyler Jordan Vernon, 20, of 1310 Julia in El Campo for tampering with evidence on Dec. 12, 2020. He allegedly threw a bag of marijuana away from his vehicle in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
