Student dress code for upcoming year gets okay

Keeping campuses and students cleaned up were on the docket for El Campo ISD’s June school board meeting.
The board voted 5-1, trustee Ed Erwin dissenting and trustee Rich DuBroc absent, to approve the existing 2021-22 dress code without changes for the 2022-23 school year.
As it stands, El Campo students are allowed solid color bottoms in good condition that don’t show skin above the knee. Tops must be solid color, unless they’re military, college or Ricebird apparel, and show no torso, shoulder or midriff. Students hair shouldn’t be long enough to impact vision and be naturally colored. Students aren’t allowed facial hair or to shave designs in their hair.
Speaking as a parent, El Campo District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez questioned the requirements of the district’s dress code during public comments before the board’s vote.
“We entrust and expect our students every day to make good decisions about dressing and grooming ... What may look normal for one area of practice in an office building might not be (appropriate) for the rest of the student population in the workforce outside of a regular office job ... is (violating dress code) going to impact the student’s performance? Is it going to impact their scope of practice in their career choices, no it’s not ... We’ve got to let up. We’ve got to entrust our students to make good decisions ... I don’t think its going to impact their learning if male students have hair below their earlobes,” she said.
Other board action:
The board unanimously renewed the Germblast sanitation program, a service out of Lubbock, to keep campuses disinfected. “We’ve had good results,” El Campo superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“I think it’s money well spent,” trustee Anthony Dorotik said. The Germblast cleaning consists of three treatments that will cost $78,700.56 total.
Trustees unanimously voted to contract with Hunton Distribution to clean and sanitize the HVAC system at Myatt Elementary.
“Myatt has some air quality issues ... the staff at Myatt has been beyond patient,” Callaghan said. The service would clean the interior surfaces of the air handlers and duct work and apply a sanitizing film afterwards. The total cost for Myatt’s HVAC cleaning and sanitation was quoted as be $189,370.45.
El Campo High School principal Paul Fleener requested a pair of new courses be offered at El Campo High School, financial math as a replacement for algebraic reasoning and statistics & business decision making to replace statistics and college prep math. Both are career and technology education courses.
“Both of those courses would allow us to draw additional funding for offering them based on the number of students taking them,” El Campo Assistant Superintendent Of Teaching Alicia Stary said.
“These courses allow us a greater amount of flexibility ... these courses will work in multiple courses of study,” Fleener said.
