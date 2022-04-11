WCJC gets $500k grant for EMS classes

A $500,000 state grant will enable Wharton County Junior College’s Emergency Medical Services program to expand its Richmond campus services.
An ambulance simulator, roll cage, eight training mannequins and a simulation room will be purchased, according to EMS Program Director Gary Bonewald.
“The simulation room, which uses multiple projectors to create stunning, life-like environments ... allows students to hone their skills in various locations, from night-time highways to shopping centers to just about any place where a paramedic might be called in an emergency. Sounds and even aromas can be added to add to the realism,” according to WCJC spokesperson Zina Carter.
EMS classes are taught on the Wharton, Richmond and Bay City campuses. “The program itself will be elevated because of the investment made with this grant,” Bonewald said.
Funding comes from the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grants, a state-sponsored program from funds allocated to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. The college will cover 25 percent or $125,000 for a match requirement.
