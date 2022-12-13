No injuries were reported Friday night when multiple shots rang out in an apparent drive by shooting.
No injuries were reported Friday night when multiple shots rang out in an apparent drive by shooting.
One suspect has been arrested and the search for who else is responsible continues.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Roth about 11:30 p.m. while several people were outside, enjoying their Friday night.
“An officer was in the area and heard approximately six to eight gunshots coming from a vehicle,” El Campo Police Department Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.
As the vehicle came to a stop, Xavier “BJ” Gonzales, 38, of 719 Alice got out and was arrested on municipal misdemeanor warrants.
The vehicle sped off and, officers say, Gonzales’ action may have been a deliberate distraction.
“It was more than likely done purposely. We are still looking into it. The officer’s attention was directed on the person exiting the vehicle. He was alone and could not address both the person and the (fleeing) vehicle at the same time,” Mican said.
Witnesses were unable to identify a suspect or vehicle on the dark street. No one was injured and no bullet impacts were found on homes or vehicles.
While still in police custody for the misdemeanors, Gonzales was served warrants for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 in relation to this case. Processed, Gonzales was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day. He was held in lieu of $20,000 in bonds as of press time.
Police don’t know why the shots were fired, who they may have been directed at or if they were fired in an effort to intimidate.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact El Campo police at 979-543-3363 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app. People contacting Crime Stoppers do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward.
