Still Looking

“An officer was in the area and heard approximately six to eight gunshots coming from a vehicle,” El Campo Police Department Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.

No injuries were reported Friday night when multiple shots rang out in an apparent drive by shooting.

One suspect has been arrested and the search for who else is responsible continues.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.