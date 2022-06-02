After principal reshuffles and promotions moved administrators around El Campo ISD, the district welcomes a pair of assistant principals to take some of the responsibility at El Campo Middle and High schools.
Jeffery Orsak was confirmed as the new ECHS assistant principal at the May ECISD board meeting. Orsak, a Victoria West assistant principal since 2015, had worked under the incoming high school head principal Paul Fleener.
“(Fleener) let’s you do what you need to do, he gives you the freedom to do that job. If something benefits the kids, then we do it. That’s the philosophy we take and it works. Some people forget it’s about the kids and not us,” Orsak said Thursday.
He views the move to El Campo after serving at West as a coming home after spending time out and about.
“It’s where my family is from. My mom, the Collins family, are from here after they came down from Cincinnati, I grew up playing here and it feels like home,” Orsak said, adding “I like the traditions that El Campo has held over the years, I always went to the football games over the years. The biggest things for me is that, I’m from a big school and I’m coming to a smaller school. Being able to be a bigger role in (students) lives, it’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”
While serving as assistant principal at Victoria West, Orsak worked as a Victoria ISD summer school teacher and principal from 2017-2020. Before transitioning into an administration role, he taught seventh grade science and athletics at Cade Middle School in Victoria from 2011-2015; as well as adding sixth grade math at Howell Middle School in Victoria from 2008-2011.
At the same meeting, Todd Bohannon was confirmed as a new assistant principal at ECMS.
Bohannon is coming to El Campo after serving as assistant principal, teacher and coach from Edna High School since 2016.
El Campo ISD drew Bohannon as a candidate because of the schools’ reputation and administrative team. “I’ve known Sandy (Fellers) for awhile, and Demetric Wells. I know of Paul Fleener. They all have great reputations and it’s a chance to learn from good people that I respect,” Bohannon said, adding “It’s something new to be experienced. I’ve lived in El Campo for awhile and I’ve seen things in the paper that have come up and I wanted to try my hand at improving things, academically and athletically.”
Before his time at Edna High School, Bohannon worked at Hill Country Christian School in San Marcos as a coach from 2014 to 2016, after leaving the private sector in 2013 as the owner of an insurance brokerage firm from 2007 to 2013 in Austin.
Both incoming administrators served a four-year tour in the military, Bohannon from 1998 to 2002 in the U.S. Army Airborne and Orsak from 1988 to 1992 in the U.S. Navy.
