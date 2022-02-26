Senior Serve secures funding and then some for Louise ISD juniors activities.
Louise hosted its annual Senior Serve Feb. 20 for its graduating seniors and upcoming juniors to help fund projects for the junior class.
“The goal was $12,000 this year. We raised about $16,000. It benefits the Class of 2023 and pays for things like prom, senior shirts, graduation and the senior trip,” Louise teacher and Senior Serve coordinator Keri Jones said.
The location for the senior trip hasn’t been decided, it will be chosen by the upcoming juniors.
Some of that money came from the Senior Serve auction, hosted by guest auctioneer Chris Burrows, a Boling teacher and coach.
Donated and hand-made items were on sale; including a wallet that sold for $375, a firewood stand selling for $300 and a painting garnering $220, all handmade by Louise students.
More than just an auction, the Louise students made the night memorable by putting on dinner and a show for their guests.
“We have our juniors serve and entertain the seniors, friends and family,” Jones said. Juniors put on several skit comedy shows; “Find a Date”, “Adopted” and “Last Will and Testament.”
The entertainment continued as Louise athletes donned their prettiest gowns in an effort to entertain the crowd and win the coveted Mrs. LTX pageant title, ultimatly won by Jesus Flores.
You can’t have dinner theater without dinner, so Mustang Creek BBQ catered rib eye steaks, butter potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and banana pudding for about 350 attendees at the El Campo Civic Center.
While there was no set theme for this Senior Serve, but that didn’t stop students from leaving their mark.
“Seniors and juniors who wanted to decorate their tables did their own. Some did sports they participated in, some did colleges they will be attending and some just reflected the personality of the students. Shae Kidwell did (her table for) Sam Houston State,” Jones said.
