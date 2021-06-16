More than 180 children ringed the park at Legacy Pond tossing their lines as part of the city’s 2021 spring Kidfish.
“We estimated around 250 people fishing and catching memories,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News.
“People were lined up when I got there at 6:45 a.m. You could tell people were hungry for this,” he added.
Most children brought their own fishing poles although the city had loaner equipment for those who needed it.
“It was a beautiful morning. There was hardly any wind. The fish were splashing on top of the water,” Thompson said.
The event was open to children up to age 15 although the average age of participants was around 10.
A few very small children got help, but were able to fish too.
“It’s not about who does the work. It’s about the memories you create,” Thompson said.
Jonathan Perez caught the biggest recorded that day at 26.1 pounds.
Others varied in size.
“State Farm John Harboth brought small poles about two-foot long that he gave out to the kids five and under ... one of the kids fishing got about a 15-pound catfish on it. He did not know what to do... he started backing up on the bank to get it out,” Thompson said, adding volunteers quickly came to lend a hand and a net.
All participants received an event t-shirt and refreshments were available for all.
The city already plans to hold a second Kidfish event in late September. Thompson said he’d welcome additional help for that one.
“You never have enough volunteers,” he said.
Donors and volunteers came from H-E-B, Texas Parks and Wildlife Division Gamewardens, YK Communications, John Harboth State Farm, Del Papa, Coca Cola, United Ag, John and Christie Houston, CCA Texas Matagorda Chapter, The Young Family Foundation and Challenger Services Inc.
“Most of all to the amazing Schmidt Family (Earl, Stacy and family) and Coastal Catfish, without which this would not have been a success,” Thompson said.
Individuals volunteering their time were: Cindy Priesmeyer, Edward Montalvo, Pedro Chavez and Mathew Chavez, Lucas Blanchard, Bubba Baker, Craig Terrel, Lisa Raun, Ryan Baumann, Paula and Gary Kacer, Mike Birkelbach, Pat Martinez and Thompson.
