A 16-year-old boy found himself in handcuffs Thursday after a causing a ruckus in El Campo’s city court.
Appearing in the court for a misdemeanor theft charge, the boy now faces a felony retaliation charge, according to El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban.
Urban had been serving as the El Campo Municipal Court bailiff Thursday when the boy came in with his mother and sister, first meeting with the city attorney representative.
“The boy became unruly, cussing and being vulgar,” Urban said, adding the teen was then taken into see City Court Judge Michelle Roy.
Urban stationed himself immediately outside the judge’s office and heard the boy continue using language inappropriate for a court visit.
Keeping with court policy on decorum, staff asked the bailiff to escort the boy from the premises.
The boy allegedly threatened Urban as he was escorted out of the building, flailing his arms in the officer’s direction.
Urban attempted to arrest the short, stocky teen, but he pulled away and the two tumbled into a flower bed outside municipal court.
Another officer arrived to assist and the teen was arrested and charged with retaliation.
He was turned over to juvenile probation and transported to Victoria for processing. The boy’s status was unknown as of press time.
No one was injured in the incident.
Urban said he didn’t know if the boy had any criminal history prior to the alleged theft.
The theft allegedly took place roughly two years before the boy’s court appearance involving less than $100 in value taken.
The court uses a metal detector during all trials and/or pleas and stations a bailiff following standard practices for all judicial proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.