The City of El Campo dropped next year’s tax levy six cents Monday night with little discussion and no commentary from the citizenry.
Council also approved the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, a document which quadruples the road surcharge all residents pay.
Whether a homeowner will actually see any savings, however, depends on just how much the Wharton County Central Appraisal District raised the value of their individual property.
Council voted 6-0 for both the tax rate and the budget with Councilman Jeff Allgayer not present.
El Campo’s overall property values rose $75.4 million or 10 percent from last year, according to the CAD, from about $589.9 million to $655.2 million. In addition to that gain, there has been about $3.2 million in new development within the city limits.
As a result, the city’s effective tax rate – the amount it would have needed to levy to keep budget numbers the same without taking that new growth into consideration – fell from 63.218 cents per $100 to 57.287 cents per $100.
The city’s new finance director didn’t want to stop there.
“Our goal is to go a half penny below the effective rate,” Brittni Nanson told council during budget talks.
She was able to create the 56.887 cents per $100 in taxable property rate thanks to the sustained rise in sales tax, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek.
The new budget factors in a 5 percent gain in sales tax next year providing funding.
That’s conservative, Sladek told Council during budget talks. “It’s actually been 8 percent for the last two years and 11 percent the year before that.”
The newly-approved budget boosts El Campo’s Transportation User Fee, a surcharge dedicated to road repairs from 43 cents per month for city residents to $1.87 per month. For commercial customers the surcharge will rise from $1 to $6.
City residents will also experience a 60-cent hike in the minimum utility rates as the new budget year gets under way.
The city will operate with a $21.6 million general fund budget, down about $59,000 from an estimate for the current fiscal year which ends Sept. 30.
“We’ve haven’t received any comments on record on the budget,” Sladek told Council before they voted to approve it.
Council made no comment before casting their votes on either subject. Sladek offered a silently-mouthed “Good job,” to the finance director.
The budget includes raises for all staff (2.5 percent straight raise with an additional 1 percent to offset the cost for increasing employee retirement benefits).
Public Works, police and EMS staff will receive additional raises, termed market adjustments, in an effort to bring those salaries closer in line with what other agencies offer.
The new budget includes the purchase of a police vehicle, a new fire command vehicle, a new ambulance, a street sweeper and a sewer jet.
Three new posts will be created: one dispatcher and one maintenance worker each for streets and parks.
