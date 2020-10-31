City Arrests
Property
Titus Alexander Johnson, 29, address unlisted, was arrested in Eagle Lake at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest. Processed, Johnson was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jakwan Amaru Dupree Bryant, 18, of 2607 Plover in Victoria was served warrants at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for engaging in organized criminal activity – two counts of burglary of a vehicle and a single count of credit/debit card abuse. Already at the county jail, he was processed there.
Jorge Miguel Cruz, 22, of 2001 Ave. F was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 on a warrant for theft of a firearm. Already at the county jail, he was processed, there.
Violence, weapons
Hien P. Vo, 58, of 116 Saint Mary in Palacios was arrested in Port Lavaca at 9:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 on a warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, he went to county jail.
Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 on warrants for violating a promise to appear, a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear - family violence with injuries and no valid driver’s license. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, deputies served warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, deadly conduct – shooting at a person and possession of a controlled substance.
Billy Louis Bullock Jr., 43, of 409 E. Watt was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 on single counts of family violence, cutting across a drive to avoid a traffic device, abusive language, failure to appear, remaining in a park during prohibited hours, assault, two running a stop sign, speeding and expired registration,six warrants for no insurance and eight counts of no driver’s license.
Robert Lee Khan, 36, of 13307 Knillcrest in Houston was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 on warrants for injury to a child and trespass. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Reckless damage was reported at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350, N. Mechanic, around midnight on Oct. 18 in the parking lot.
Burglars targeted a vehicle at the Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59, between noon Oct. 23 and noon, Oct 24. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between noon Sunday, Oct. 25 and noon Monday, Oct. 26. Loss nears $800.
A Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the 1500 block of Lilly between 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Loss is estimated at $9,000.
A stolen debit card was discovered at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Merchant between 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 and 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 stealing a camo shot gun and Winchester .22 rifle. Loss is estimated at $600.
A Smith & Wesson .38 revolver valued at $450 was stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of James around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Adrian Lee Cantu, 33, of 3909 Sierra Place in Amarillo was arrested by state troopers at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for possession of a controlled substance and more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
Kevin James O’Hearn, 65, of 10320 Boulder Lane in Austin was arrested by WCSO at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for marijuana possession.
Joe Gonzales III, 53, of 11523 Eaglewood in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Robert Lee Khan, 36, of 512 E. Calhoun was arrested at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, trespass and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Matthew A. Moon, 36, of 601 S. Logan in Southbend, Ind., was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Jordan Lane Kidwell, 23, of 310 Blue Creek Well was arrested by WCSO at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for family violence. Processed, he posted a $7,000 bond and was released the same day.
Deborah Elizabeth Ann Klien, 28, of 482 CR 362, No. 18, was arrested by deputies at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for family violence.
Ryan Brandon Rivera, 47, of 1004 College, Apt. 36, in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for terroristic threat putting someone in fear of imminent serious bodily damage.
