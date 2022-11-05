Two correctional officers and a deputy suffered minor injuries Tuesday when an El Campo man decided to fight while being booked into the Wharton County Jail.
That man, 36-year-old Damion Jermaine Wilkerson of 609 Ave. K, now faces three counts of assault of a public servant in addition to the parole violation and warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle (two counts), family violence and criminal mischief.
He remained in the Wharton County Jail as a result of the parole violation and $56,000 in bonds.
“I can’t speculate as to why (Wilkerson chose to fight). There’s no telling,” Wharton County Chief Deputy Jason Mican told the Leader-News.
Wilkerson had been arrested by El Campo police on the parole violation and the warrants around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and moved to the jail in the pre-dawn hours.
Brought in handcuffed, Wilkerson was uncuffed to participate in the booking process.
“It started as soon as he got in. He was tearing up paperwork ... fighting. He bit two and kicked one in the groin,” Mican said. All WCSO staff involved were male and had several years experience in law enforcement.
One jailer was bitten on the arm and another on the leg, both through the fabric of their uniforms. Neither bite appeared to have broken the skin.
“They’re okay,” Mican said, adding that staff was able to control Wilkerson after a brief scuffle. “They ended up getting him handcuffed once more and he was placed in the restraint chair we have,” he added.
Restraint chairs hold in inmate in place with him or her in a seated position generally secured at ankles, wrists, shoulders and waist. Once a Wharton County Jail inmate is placed in a restraint chair, they are monitored, at minimum, every 15 minutes.
“We waited until he calmed down,” Mican said, adding Wilkerson did not appear intoxicated in any way.
Still in the pre-dawn hours, the booking process on Wilkerson continued and he was placed in single cell typically used to secure suspected intoxicated and/or otherwise impaired inmates, allowing Wilkerson to continue to calm down until the morning shift started at the jail.
“He’s in a regular cell now,” Mican said.
