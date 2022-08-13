Cast ballot in Best Of contest now

Have you cast your votes yet in the Best of Wharton County contest?
Voting is under way with titles for everything from Best Real Estate Agency and Best enchilada on the line to favorite family gathering location and Best after-school program.
“You, the readers, will be the decision makers in this contest and we are counting on you to share your opinions one click at a time. There are tons of nominations to consider,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
More than 10,000 votes were cast in the last Best of Wharton County contest.
“We’re confident readers will easily exceed that number in voting. We had more than 7,000 nominations,” Crabtree said.
Votes can be cast through Friday, Aug. 26. Ballots can be marked one time per day, per device by clicking the 2022 Best Of Wharton County Contest logo at the top of the El Campo Leader-News web page at www.leader-news.com and selecting favorites.
“There’s a lot of amazing businesses in El Campo, and we know you, the readers, know exactly where to go to find the best barbecue, best day care and I know everybody takes their queso and salsa seriously. Vote for your favorites,” Leader-News Advertising Representative Haley Orsak said.
There’s no cost to vote or be on the ballot, but businesses wanting to get noticed can place an advertisement for less than $1 per day.
“These advertisements will stay of the site until the next contest is held. It’s one of the top opportunities we can offer businesses to be noticed,” Crabtree said, adding, “It’s support from our advertisers that makes this contest possible. Good luck to all of you, win, lose or draw.”
