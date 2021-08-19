Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Sarah Nicole Gilmore, 21, of 257 CR 137 in Hallettsville for assault of a public servant and unlawful restraint of a public servant on April 9. She allegedly injured a hospital nurse and held her against her will.
• Lloyd Semaj Greely, 30, of 1108 MLK Blvd. in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on July 21.
Greely has prior felony convictions for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity on Dec. 3, 2009 in Jackson County.
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of 10140 Brinkmeyer in Kendleton for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
• Israel Cruz Hernandez, 40, of 355 Elm in Louise for identity theft on June 17, 2020. He allegedly used another person’s identity to create a satellite television service account.
• Samantha Lynn Hernandez, 25, of 11303 McGallion in Houston for tampering with evidence on June 9. She allegedly hid a glass jar believed to contain marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Edgar Cuauhtemoc Hinojosa, 22, of 8647 Sulphur in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 16.
• Ariel Alexxus Holm, 24, of 108 E. Correl in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse on June 19. She allegedly used another person’s debit card.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 27, of 706 Nelson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 12. He allegedly had between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamines.
• Brittany Marie Lavan, 28, of 712 Carolyn in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on July 2. She allegedly had less than a gram of fentanyl.
• Jonathan Ray Lopez Jr., 18, of 605 Shropshire in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on May 19. Convicted of robbery on May 19 in Victoria County, he is prohibited from having a weapon anywhere other than his home.
The grand jury also indicted Lopez for producing or directing sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography on June 22; and two counts of theft of a firearm on June 23.
• Trayland Bershawn Lopez, 18, of 306 Bridge in Victoria for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity on July 25 and 26, 2020. He allegedly worked with others to burglarized a vehicle stealing credit cards.
• wwwDetodveus Dewayne Lunford, 34, of 21811 Wildwood Park, No. 613, in Richmond for credit or debit card abuse on June 14.
Lunford has prior felony convictions for assault of a public servant on Aug. 16, 2012 in Wharton County, and home burglary on April 4, 2016 in Brazoria County.
• Javier Martinez, 30, of 682 CR 313 in Louise for robbery on July 13. While stealing, Martinez allegedly pulled a case of beer out of a man’s hands and threw it back at the man causing injury.
• Jessica Marie Mendoza, 17, of 29 Serena in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 25. She allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Chris Gregory Miska, 48, of 204 Greenbriar in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on July 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Michael Moreno, 35, of 1615 Hendon in Wharton for assault of a peace officer and attempt to take a weapon away from an officer on June 24. As Wharton police officers were attempting to arrest Moreno, he allegedly bit one officer’s hand and tried to take another officer’s stun gun.
