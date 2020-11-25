The few drops of rain that hit windshields Tuesday didn’t wash out a ban on outdoor burning put into place Monday throughout Wharton County.
But the ban may not last long, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.
The problem, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, is the long-term view.
“Fireworks season is approaching and our current dry and warm weather is forecast to continue for the next 30-90 days,” he said. “The La Nina that is currently ongoing is forecast to continue into the Spring of 2021.”
The Wharton County Commissioners Court uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to determine when, or if, a burn ban is needed.
The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil with each 100 points indicating about an inch of rain.
At zero, soil is completely super-saturated and cannot hold anymore water while at 800 no moisture at all can be found.
An area is considered to be in danger of wildfire when the average KBDI rating hits 500.
The new burn ban will remain in effect until the average KBDI rating for Wharton County drops below 500.
