Local tie to cop killer execution

After 31 years, two sentencing trials and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Carl Wayne Buntion was executed around 6:20 p.m. in Huntsville last night. At 78, he was the oldest inmate to be executed by the State of Texas.
Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Lance Long retried the case in 2011 after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling changed how lower courts had to approach capital cases.
“The case was originally tried in 1991 and he was sentenced to death. The Supreme Court ruled that the jury has to be able to consider mitigating evidence in deciding a capital offenders sentence. The (Texas) Court of Criminal Appeals ruled specifically in the Buntion case that the instructions in the first trial did not allow the jury to properly consider mitigating evidence such as a bad childhood,” Long said Friday adding “There were a fair number of cases this happened to, most of them were trials in the late 80s and early 90s.”
Long graduated from University of Texas Law in 1991, just as Buntion was being tried the first time.
“I started in the Harris County DA’s office and was there for 21 years. Then I was at the Jefferson County DA’s office for a year and worked as a special prosecutor for Upton, Smith and Wharton counties,” Long said.
Long came to practice in Wharton County District Attorney’s office through a mutual friend with Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison.
“I’m retired and the (Wharton County) DA and I have a mutual friend, our mutual friend and the DA were talking about needing someone to come in on contract. I was called and they brought me in (and I came out of retirement)” Long said.
Outside the procedural changes handed down by the Supreme Court, the case went fairly simply, according to Long.
“It (The Buntion case) was a cold blooded murder of a police officer during a traffic stop after he was paroled. It was his 17th felony conviction. He murdered Officer Irby in front of a group of people, ran into an office and an officer found him with the gun,” Long said, adding “ He did try to claim in 2009 that he was being attacked, but there was no evidence that was the case.”
After Buntion’s first trial. Officer Irby’s widow was active in reforming criminal proceedings.
“In 1994, the legislature made it so that violent offenders must do half their time before a parole hearing. (James Irby’s) widow lobbied for that and for victim impact statements to be read to the parole board,” Long said.
Long and the DA’s office are prosecuting the upcoming case of Robert Satterfield. A man accused of murdering the Angleton family, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., and burning their bodies. Long has tried 12 cases to a death verdict during his career.
