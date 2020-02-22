With more than 50 businesses opening or expanding in the last three years, the growth of the city’s economy can’t be denied, City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“If anybody tells you El Campo is stagnant, tell them to come to me,” Gibson said during Thursday’s gathering of the El Campo Rotary Club.
During that period, sales tax is up 20-plus percent. Coupled with the growing tax base, the increase has helped reduce the property tax levy by the city of El Campo from 63.21 per $100 in property value to 56.89 cents per $100.
“Every time you buy local it helps property tax go down,” Gibson said.
As director of the city’s economic development arm, she urged everyone to participate in the Shop LOCAL! campaign, now in its third year.
Gibson did, however, admit that not every product can be found in El Campo stores. For those, online shopping allows the city to capture sales tax, a better option, she said, than shopping in a large city nearby. Shopping in other towns allows that city to collect any sales tax paid.
El Campo growth ranges from a restaurant to a water filtration company with dozens of companies in between.
Bringing more than 10,000 visitors to the area since May 2019, the El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort has directly contributed $34,000 in sales tax during the same time period. Indirect effects are hard to measure precisely, Gibson said, but added the visitors frequent El Campo’s restaurants and shops.
“That’s the impact one project has had on El Campo and Wharton County,” Gibson said.
Other pending projects are expected to have major impacts as well including the rail-supported warehouse project four years in the making.
“In economic development, it takes time to come together. It’s like taking a boxed puzzle and throwing all the pieces in the air. All the pieces are flying around and you’re trying to put it together,” Gibson said.
There’s more to come, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.