A deceased Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was honored Tuesday by a group of volunteers on a mission to commemorate officers who died in the line of duty.
The End of Watch Ride to Remember is an event organized annually by the non-profit Beyond the Call of Duty, which is based out of Spokane Valley, Wash., according to the organization’s website. A group of six motorcycle riders escort a trailer with the photos of late officers to cities across the country.
Tuesday, the group stopped at the Wharton County Fairgrounds to honor WCSO Deputy Raul “Roy” Gomez who died from coronavirus-related health complications on Oct. 26, 2020. Gomez is one of the 338 officers across the country being honored for EOW.
Escorted by WCSO vehicles, the six motorcycles rode into the fairground parking lot where family, friends and colleagues of Gomez were waiting. The El Campo Fire Department had hoisted a large American flag above the trees where the small crowd waited in the shade.
Once the trailer parked, photos of the late officers were visible, including Gomez’ portrait. His mom, dad, wife, two daughters, sister and other loved ones were there to greet him.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar said a few words before leading the crowd in prayer and in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, Former Deputy Sheriff Jagrut Shah, founder of the EOW, spoke about the officers who have died and their families.
“(Officers) watch over us, and they should be recognized for that,” Shah said. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice. Beyond that, we have our heroes’ heroes (the officers’ families) that gave the other ultimate sacrifice … We shouldn’t forget our heroes’ heroes, because the day they found out their hero died, their world stopped. We continue every day.”
Tears were shed as those who knew Gomez remembered him and looked at his photo. Members of the crowd shared hugs with the family and silently looked at the photographs of the other deceased officers.
The group began their journey on May 28 and plans to travel more than 22,300 miles across the country in order to honor the 338 members of law enforcement in 2020. The 83-day EOW tour began in Ephrata, Wash. and is scheduled to end on Aug. 19 in Spokane Valley.
Between two and four stops are made daily to honor the officers. Thirty of the law enforcement agencies represented in the tour are Texas locations.
Before coming to Wharton County, the riders stopped in Corpus Christi for the police department on Monday. The next stop after Wharton County was the Brazoria County Constable’s Office in Freeport.
For the 2019 EOW tour, 146 officers were honored.
For more information on the EOW tour or on Beyond the Call of Duty, visit https://endofwatchride.com.
