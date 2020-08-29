Wharton County remained outside the long arms of Hurricane Laura’s rain bans throughout the week leaving parched soils to continue to bake in the August heat wave.
The National Weather Service calls for a slight chance of showers over the next seven days but also warns that a heat advisory may be in place throughout the weekend.
“It’s plenty dry out there,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, adding that although rain is in the forecast people shouldn’t get their hopes up.
“It’s that typical August stuff. When the temperature gets up in the mid-90s and we’ve got enough humidity around, there’s always a chance for a thunderstorm,” he said, adding, “But it’s not going to be many of us, and it’s not going to be enough to put us out of a burn ban. I think we are going to be dealing with this for awhile.”
Wharton County uses the state’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index to determine if a burn ban is needed. The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil based on a county wide average. At zero, ground can’t hold any more water.
Each 100 points up the scale means soil would need roughly an inch of slow, soaking rain to make the ground soggy.
At 500, an area is considered to be at extreme danger for wildfire.
Thursday’s KBDI average value for Wharton County was 547 with some parts of the county more than 100 points worse on the scale.
“Approximately 20 percent of Wharton County is in excess of 600,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, adding concern is for “especially FM 1300 north and west of there. That corner seems to catch less rain than anybody else.”
Burn ban violators face the possibility of fines and can be held accountable for any property damage caused by the blaze as well as any injuries sustained by firefighters.
Officials will continue to watch the Gulf as hurricane season continues through November.
As the now former Hurricane Laura continues its path north and east through the nation, two other weather systems are moving across the Atlantic slowly.
Both are being watched by the National Hurricane Center.
“We’re already past the L and M storms, and the majority of this hurricane season is still in front of us,” Kirkland said.
Sept. 10 is the historic peak of the season for the Texas Gulf Coast.
People should remain vigilant, Kirkland said.
“Look at the damage done in Lake Charles from Laura. Lake Charles is 32 miles inland. Pierce is 48 miles inland,” he said. “Wharton County has not had a very high wind event since 1961 when Hurricane Carla blew through our area. It’s a scary thought.”
County residents are encouraged to keep a hurricane kit handy with at least three days of water, food and other necessities throughout the season.
The state also recommends residents keep gas tanks in vehicles at least half full throughout the season. Any time a storm enters Gulf, tanks should be kept as close to full as practical.
